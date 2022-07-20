May 7, 1953—July 15, 2022

Patsy (Pat) Ann Luna, age 69, loving mother of three, and adoring wife to husband, Vic Luna, passed away the early hours of July 15, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Pat was born to the late Dan Jackson and Theresa Thomas in Elko, NV on May 7, 1953. Pat was raised by Wesley and Sylvia Dick, whom influenced her to be a strong, loving, and caring individual.

During her young life, Pat grew up in various locations, such as Elko, Crescent Valley and Cherry Creek, NV. Much of her time was spent at certain ranches, one of which the Dann Ranch, located in Crescent Valley. Pat grew up knowing the ranch way of life and barrel racing from time to time. At about high school age she had traveled to Ganado, AZ and attended Ganado Mission High School where she played basketball and softball.

Pat met the love of her life in Kansas, Vic Luna. They married in January of 1978. The pair moved to Elko and started their family. Pat and Vic share three children together, Shannon, Stormy, and Wes.

Between starting a family, Pat pursued her career in the medical field. She earned her CNA certificate and eventually carried this trade throughout her whole life. She began working at the Elko Manor and eventually started and ended her career at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, a place where she created long lasting friendships. At NNRH, Pat worked in the OB and MedSurg department. She absolutely adored giving the newborns their first baths and creating pink colored bows! Pat was the person who kept you on your feet and rarely took time off. She loved to work! Pat put in a hard-working 31+ years as a CNA and continued to put in hours up until her diagnosis of cancer.

Life outside of work, Pat enjoyed time with family. Especially time with her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She loved the outdoors, sunflowers, and sunsets….Not to mention she was a pretty great angler! Pat was the best mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and wife. She had the kindest, humblest, and most gentlest of hearts. She enjoyed every ounce of life and loved on her grandchildren with everything she had. One of the many things she was good at was being a Grammy.. she mastered that.

Pat is survived by her husband, Vic; her three children; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and sisters.

Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2022 in Lee, NV Address: 21 Lee Unit-13, Spring Creek, NV (Arbor Grounds across from South Fork Tribal Administration Building. South Fork Indian Reservation, located in Lee, NV).