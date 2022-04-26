January 27, 1973 – September 29, 2021

Paul G. Williams was born January 27, 1973 to Nolan and Deanna Williams. He was the youngest of 6 children. Paul was a devoted husband and father and his family was his greatest pride. He had a love for the outdoors, especially guiding, hunting, fishing, and camping. Paul credited this love and his strong work ethic to his dad Stan Meholchick, whom he met as a child.

In 2003 Paul was introduced to Lacy Davis. They married in 2004 and welcomed two beautiful children, Brayden Gino and Madalee Deanna, into the world. Together they raised an amazing family and built a successful business that Paul hoped to pass on to his children.

Paul took pleasure in teasing and harassing those closest to him, this is how you knew you were a lifelong friend. He’d tell people “I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and say you’re an a**hole don’t forget it.” He’d laugh, but it was far from the truth most days. He never shied from helping friends or strangers alike without hesitation included but not limited to inviting stranded strangers to stay the night and picking up hitch hikers. Paul’s bigger than life personality will forever be missed dearly.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother Deanna, uncle Marlin, and older brother Grant. He is survived by his wife Lacy, their children Brayden and Madalee, his dad Stan Meholchick, brothers Nolan Jr. and Jeff (Dorothy), sisters Emily and Tara (Clint), Aunt Effie, and too many cousins, nieces, and nephews to list.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities in memory of Paul. A celebration of Paul’s life and legacy will be held at a later date.