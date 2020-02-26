October 10, 1940 – February 20, 2020

Paul Rogers, only son of Mary Steinberger Rogers and Paul Dale Rogers, Sr., passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Cañon City, Colorado on November 10, 1940.

Paul attended school in Cañon City until 1955. Following the death of his mother, he and his father moved to Elko where he graduated from Elko High School with the Class of 1959. After high school, Paul married Valerie Olabarria and they made their home in Elko. Paul worked for Vogue Laundry and then became the original manager of the new Elko Municipal Swimming Pool in 1970. He managed the Elko Pool for 30 years before retiring.

Paul was well known as an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and shared his love of Elko, Northern Nevada and the surrounding areas with his children and grandchildren. He had stories to tell about every mountain side, tree and road he traveled. No one was a stranger to Paul. If he met you out in the hills or bellied up to the bar, you were going to hear a story and you would be a friend.