October 10, 1940 – February 20, 2020
Paul Rogers, only son of Mary Steinberger Rogers and Paul Dale Rogers, Sr., passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Cañon City, Colorado on November 10, 1940.
Paul attended school in Cañon City until 1955. Following the death of his mother, he and his father moved to Elko where he graduated from Elko High School with the Class of 1959. After high school, Paul married Valerie Olabarria and they made their home in Elko. Paul worked for Vogue Laundry and then became the original manager of the new Elko Municipal Swimming Pool in 1970. He managed the Elko Pool for 30 years before retiring.
You have free articles remaining.
Paul was well known as an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and shared his love of Elko, Northern Nevada and the surrounding areas with his children and grandchildren. He had stories to tell about every mountain side, tree and road he traveled. No one was a stranger to Paul. If he met you out in the hills or bellied up to the bar, you were going to hear a story and you would be a friend.
Paul enjoyed supporting all events that involved his children and grandchildren. From Little League to college no matter what the sport or event, he was there “cheering!” He also enjoyed cheering for his favorite sports team, the Denver Broncos. Whether in person or from his recliner, he never missed a game. Paul raised and trained Labrador Retrievers and Wirehaired Pointers for many years. He had a special way in training dogs for field trials and hunting; some may say he was a “dog whisperer.”
Paul is survived by his wife Valerie, his son Albert (Roberta), Reno; daughters Karen and Dyann, Elko; grandchildren Landon Drake, Lauryn Drake, Austin Crown and Collin Crown; and his best buddy, red Labrador retriever, Autumn. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the Elko Basque Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.