February 26, 1937 – January 8, 2020

Paul Scott Billings joined his beloved wife Nell on January 8, 2020. He passed at home in Spring Creek of a heart attack.

Paul retired as Superintendent of Elko County School District in 1995. He and Nell then moved to Boise where they enjoyed lots of time camping and boating with their grandchildren. Paul returned to Spring Creek to live with his son in 2016.

Paul embraced life, he had a wicked sense of humor and was quite good at helping others reach for their passions in life. He had a deep love of animals, especially dogs and horses. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

His wife Nell preceded him in death, he is survived by his son, Scott, of Elko, and daughter, Angela, of Oregon; and loving extended family including beloved pets, Charlie and Luci.

