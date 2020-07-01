October 14, 1948 – June 22, 2020
Paul Thompson passed away in Salt Lake City on June 22, 2020. He is survived by his son, Tyrone; brother, Vernon; sister, Arnetta, and numerous nieces and nephews. He graduated from Elko High School, served 2 years in the Army and worked many jobs around Elko. He enjoyed working on wood building projects, fishing and hunting. He will always be in our hearts. Services will be held at Burns Funeral Home July 3, 2020 at 11am seating will be limited due to Covid 19.
