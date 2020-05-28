Paulette Ann Rollman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 4, 1948 – May 26, 2020

Paulette was born in Butte, Montana on September 4, 1948 to Paul and Ann Rollman. She attended high school at Butte Central High and in 1967 married Walt Lawrence and later had 4 children. Paulette was known for her positive attitude and her great ability and willingness to make friends with absolutely anyone. She adored her children, grandchildren and friends, reading romance novels, travel and a good cup of coffee.

Paulette suffered from Alzheimer’s for many years and faced that challenging disease with courage and humor as she had so many things in her life. Her mantra through the progression was “it is what it is” and she did her best to roll with the waves of emotion the disease instilled. She will be remembered for her smile, inherent kindness, love of the color red and off-color language!

Paulette was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, sister and brother-in-law Maridoe (Tom) Davies, father of her children Walt Lawrence and sister-in-law Nickie Maloney.