Paulette Ann Rollman

September 4, 1948 – May 26, 2020
Paulette was born in Butte, Montana on September 4, 1948 to Paul and Ann Rollman. She attended high school at Butte Central High and in 1967 married Walt Lawrence and later had 4 children. Paulette was known for her positive attitude and her great ability and willingness to make friends with absolutely anyone. She adored her children, grandchildren and friends, reading romance novels, travel and a good cup of coffee.
Paulette suffered from Alzheimer’s for many years and faced that challenging disease with courage and humor as she had so many things in her life. Her mantra through the progression was “it is what it is” and she did her best to roll with the waves of emotion the disease instilled. She will be remembered for her smile, inherent kindness, love of the color red and off-color language!
Paulette was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, sister and brother-in-law Maridoe (Tom) Davies, father of her children Walt Lawrence and sister-in-law Nickie Maloney.
Paulette is survived by her children Temby Lawrence, Annie (Bilbo) Bessert, Michael (Lena) Lawrence and Theresa (Pete) Pacini. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren Isy and Ren Pacini, Josiah (Iris), Lily and Clayton Lawrence, Meghan (Ryan), Alek, Ethan, Christy, Trey and Rory Lawrence- Hill, Tristan Lawrence, Kodi (Jason) and Jackson Largent, and Skyler, Brynlee and Cooper Bessert. She is survived by her brother and sister: John Rollman and Cathy Conroy, the Hackman, Bracco, and Brinig families in Butte, MT, the Maloney family in Livingston, MT and the Perry and Conroy families in Washington State along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held in Butte Montana later in the year. Cards for the family can be sent to 1880 Laxalt Way, Elko NV 89801. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the University of Utah, University Hospital Foundation fund supporting the Alzheimer’s Program in memory of Paulette Rollman.
The family would like to thank Dena and the staff at Highland Village of Elko for their wonderful and kind care and support.
