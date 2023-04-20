August 16, 1965—April 1, 2023

Peggy E. Buttars born August 16, 1965, passed April 1, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona after three plus years battling cancer.

Peggy was born in San Diego, California (her father was in the Navy) and raised in Carlin, Nevada where she attended elementary and high school. Peggy was in the school band and played basketball and volleyball. She loved to read and enjoyed school! She was her class salutatorian, always taking her studies seriously. She went to Northern Nevada Community College where she was class VP and active in college activities while working part time. She went to work for Carlin Gold/Newmont in computer services and later worked at Cortez Gold / Placer Dome. She had been working with Rodd & Marcus at ICM Solutions here in Phoenix.

Peggy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as Relief Society President, Counselor, and taught Gospel Doctrine. She enjoyed coaching drill team, soccer, t-ball, and basketball; was very busy with Scouts, instructing classes and personal training. She loved working with people to help them reach their personal goals. She lived her life setting high standards for herself and at home for her children and enjoyed traveling and seeing friends. She was generally quiet and busy behind the scenes getting things done, she did not like being in the spotlight!

Peggy is survived by her husband, Milton Roger “Rodd” Buttars and children: Dustin (Lesley) Buttars, Marcus (Stephanie) Buttars, Josilynn Josie Buttars, Lucas Koehl Buttars, Adrian Edmonds and four grandchildren: Rachelle, Micah, Myles, and Emma; her mother, Merva Ruth Gunnels; brothers: Paul (Jeannie) Gunnels, Walter Gunnels, Benjamin Gunnels; sisters: Sheila Gunnels, Martha Larson, and mother in-law, LaDonna Cunningham.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence James “Jim” Gunnels and father and mother-in-law: Milton Reed Buttars and Nancy Dell Harris Buttars.

Services: April 21st Friday—A graveside service will take place at View Cemetery that is just down the street from the chapel at: 697 E 600 S Burley, ID 83318. The service will start at 3:00 p.m. After the graveside service there will be a Celebrate Life Ceremony in Burley (View), Idaho Starting at 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life will include a light dinner. This will be held at: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Address: 554 S 490 E. : Burley, ID 83318.