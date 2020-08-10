Peggy L Urriola

August 27, 1935 – July 16, 2020
Longtime Elko resident Peggy Louise (Gates, Alter) Urriola died on July 16 following a three and a half year illness in Yuma, AZ. Peggy was born to Clarence Gates and Emelia Todd on August 27, 1935 in Gillette, Wyoming, and moved to Elko with her mother, Emelia and sister, Freeda when she was five.
She was adopted by her stepfather, James T Alter an Elko builder of many historic local buildings. Peggy graduated from Elko High School in 1953. She had a long career in Elko business, beginning as a teller at First National Bank, with later administrative positions in the District Attorney’s Office, and as Medical Records Librarian at Elko General Hospital and at Ruby Manor. She was also a proud inaugural teacher of Business courses at the newly opened Elko NNCC.
Peggy married the love of her life, Joe Urriola, in 1977. Also in the late l970’s, Peggy achieved her lifetime dream of owning a dress shop when she purchased Elko’s Jan Ev’s, where she, with Joe, spent her very most happy years.
Peggy was an avid local golfer, a member of Elko’s Eastern Star, and a volunteer at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. She and Joe enjoyed travel, and their retired life of golf and friends in Yuma, AZ, where she was an active member and volunteer at Cocopah Golf Resort for more than a decade.
Though Peggy was known to have a streak of perfectionism and many opinions, she was loved by family and friends for her generosity, her laugh, her willingness to work and lend a hand, and her stories — which could be long, and many, but usually entertaining.
She is survived by her daughters, Chris Coggins (Jeff) Naff of Alamo, California and Joleen Urriola (Fred) Worline of Elko; brother, Tom Alter of Green Valley, Arizona, and grandchildren, Max and Sam Naff, Monica and Courtney Worline, and great-granddaughter, Rhiannon Worline. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joe, daughter, Peggy Coggins Schaumann and her sister, Freeda Wilson.
The family will hold a private interment at Burns Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a gift to the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement or the Arizona Undocumented Workers Relief Fund or other groups who support women’s health or Arizona immigrant families such as those in Peggy’s caregiving community.
