Peggy L Urriola

August 27, 1935 – July 16, 2020

Longtime Elko resident Peggy Louise (Gates, Alter) Urriola died on July 16 following a three and a half year illness in Yuma, AZ. Peggy was born to Clarence Gates and Emelia Todd on August 27, 1935 in Gillette, Wyoming, and moved to Elko with her mother, Emelia and sister, Freeda when she was five.

She was adopted by her stepfather, James T Alter an Elko builder of many historic local buildings. Peggy graduated from Elko High School in 1953. She had a long career in Elko business, beginning as a teller at First National Bank, with later administrative positions in the District Attorney’s Office, and as Medical Records Librarian at Elko General Hospital and at Ruby Manor. She was also a proud inaugural teacher of Business courses at the newly opened Elko NNCC.

Peggy married the love of her life, Joe Urriola, in 1977. Also in the late l970’s, Peggy achieved her lifetime dream of owning a dress shop when she purchased Elko’s Jan Ev’s, where she, with Joe, spent her very most happy years.