September 11, 1967—December 20, 2018

Peggy passed away peacefully with family around her. She was always just a “half a cup lady”. She loved all things sparkly and shiny.

Peggy is survived by four children; Danna Hill, Keith Gallaher, Michael Gallaher and Brian Gallaher; as well as multiple grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James Gallaher and her granddaughter, Ashley Gallaher.

Peggy loved her family dearly and she will be loved and missed by many.

