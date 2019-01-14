August 7, 1956—January 11, 2019
Penny “Chan” Chandler-Dalton (née Chandler) died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on January 11, 2019 in Elko, NV at the age of 62.
Penny is survived by her loving husband, Allen D. Dalton; beautiful daughters, Cheyenne Brown (Robert III), Spring Creek, NV and Sarah Foster, Chandler, AZ; stepdaughters, Brandy Hataway (Larry), Avon, IN and Lindsey Dalton, Elko, NV; brothers Michael, Rodney and Steve, all of Arizona and William II, Florida. She is preceded in death by her father, William and her mother, Barbara, of Florida.
Penny was born on August 7, 1956 in Ohio to William and Barbara Chandler. She spent the last 18 years with her best friend and loving husband Allen and was an adoring grandmother to Nathan Foster, Elko, NV, Caden Hart, Elko, NV, Nolan and Jensen Hataway, Avon, IN and Robert IV and Azariah Brown, Spring Creek and great-grandmother to Haydan and Deklyn Foster, Elko, NV.
She was a free-spirit who loved to travel, hug her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never gave up.
The family would like to thank Guiding Light Hospice for their care and dedication.
