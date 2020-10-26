Perry Hought
December 22, 1947 – September 8, 2020
Perry Hought husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, owner of Houghts Auto Wash and Riverside RV Center and retired Army Master Sergeant passed away in September. He brought smiles and laughter to all his old and new friends. He never met a stranger. He always said every day is a good day. Just some days are better. Our hearts ache for our loss be we know heaven is a happier place to have him in it. We will love him forever and look forward to our reunion in heaven.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.