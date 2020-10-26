 Skip to main content
Perry Hought
Perry Hought

Perry Hought

December 22, 1947 – September 8, 2020

Perry Hought husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, owner of Houghts Auto Wash and Riverside RV Center and retired Army Master Sergeant passed away in September. He brought smiles and laughter to all his old and new friends. He never met a stranger. He always said every day is a good day. Just some days are better. Our hearts ache for our loss be we know heaven is a happier place to have him in it. We will love him forever and look forward to our reunion in heaven.

