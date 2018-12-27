December 12, 1949 – December 18, 2018
Perry Wayne Fordin passed away December 18, 2018, at home, with his family by his side. He was born in Soda Springs, ID on December 12, 1949. Siblings included Afton, Ernest, Wade and Glenna. Wayne lived the majority of his life in Elko, NV. He graduated from Elko High School in 1967 and BYU Provo in 1971. Wayne married Karlene Tow in 1969. Wayne and Karlene had 3 children, Jean, Jacy and Brandon (Sissy). He had 4 grandchildren; Chanelle (Chisum); Jake (Braydan); Tristan and Aspen and 2 great-grandchildren, Baylor and Cooper. Wayne was active in motorcycle racing, go-cart racing, building street rods, camping and hunting. He later enjoyed traveling and radio control airplanes. Complete obituary at www.SerenityFuneralChapel.com
A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m., Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Filer L.D.S. Church, 840 W Midway St, Filer, Idaho.
