Pete Francisco Romero

December 23, 1955 February 28, 2019

Pete Francisco Romero was born December 23, 1955 and passed away February 28, 2019.

Pete is survived by his wife, Clara; sons, Andrew, Dwayne, Pete and Paul (Jaclynn); grandchildren, Aumonique, Jacob, Melanie, Pete, Jayden, Adrian and Chelsea; goddaughter, Cassandra; brother, Orlando; sister, Priscilla; brothers- in-law, Lorenzo and Rickey; sisters-in-law, Lorraine, Teresa, Cindy, Georgia and Janie.

Pete will be greatly missed. Your love, support and prayers have been greatly appreciated. Since flowers were not Pete’s forte, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Catholic Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 7th at 11:00am followed by a Celebration of Pete’s life.

