 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peter D. Bottari

  • 0
Peter D. Bottari

May 31, 1952—October 27, 2022

Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Pete Bottari. We will be gathering at the Bottari Ranch in Lamoille, Nevada on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:00 in the afternoon (If the weather is bad we will be at The Old School House in Lamoille). The beef and bar will be provided by Pete’s family. For those attending who would like to contribute, a side dish of your choosing would be very much appreciated. We will send out a reminder in the papers and on social media closer to the date.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do tattoos benefit mental health?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News