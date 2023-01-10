Peter D. Bottari

May 31, 1952—October 27, 2022
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Pete Bottari. We will be gathering at the Bottari Ranch in Lamoille, Nevada on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:00 in the afternoon (If the weather is bad we will be at The Old School House in Lamoille). The beef and bar will be provided by Pete’s family. For those attending who would like to contribute, a side dish of your choosing would be very much appreciated. We will send out a reminder in the papers and on social media closer to the date.
