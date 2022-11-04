Peter Douglas Bottari

May 31, 1952—October 27, 2022

LAMOILLE—Pete was born to Duilio and EllaMay Bottari of Lamoille on May 31, 1952. He was a busy little boy who was always hammering on something. At 4 years old Pete was already helping his dad drive the feed truck and he didn’t stop working the ranch until cancer stole his ability to do so just shortly before his death on October 27, 2022.

Pete attended grade school at The Lamoille School House until 1961 when the school was closed. They were then bussed to Elko to attend school. Pete was very active in the FFA where he held chapter and state offices. Pete graduated from Elko High School in 1970.

In 1971 Uncle Sam had a thing called the draft. Pete’s number was 18 so he was drafted into the army where he spent 2 years serving our country before being released to come home to the ranch and his family that really needed him.

Pete decided to attend Ferrier school to learn the trade and was very good at this job. He worked the ranch with his dad and shoed horses on the side.

Pete married Jan Alexander and became step-dad to Bill, Chad, and Kim. He and Jan later divorced.

One of the highlights in Pete’s life every year was the Elko County Fair. He enjoyed going there to visit, have a few adult beverages and dance the night away. He was a member of the Fair Board for a few years and in charge of the Stock horse portion.

On December 7, 1994 Pete was finally granted a date with the Love of his Life, Karen Marvel. Pete had asked Karen out several times and was turned down but Pete was always very persistent! Karen finally said yes and from that time on “Petey” and Karen were a team! The ranch took most of his time but we always knew that Karen wasn’t far from his thoughts.

Pete put his heart, his soul and his time into becoming a good stockman, horseman and rancher. He was up at dawn every day and didn’t get done until well after dark. Karen often called Pete “Rip Van Winkle” because if he sat down in a comfortable chair, he was fast asleep!

Pete is preceded in death by his dad, Duilio Bottari; his sister, Peggy Bottari Roberts; all of his grandparents; all of his aunt and uncles; his niece, Allison Bottari; his mother-in-law, Lorraine Urriola and Karen’s aunt, Theresa Paoletti.

Pete is survived by the love of his life, Karen Marvel; her children: Mandi (Darin) and Dusty (Allison)’ his mom, EllaMay Bottari; his brothers: Paul (Lori), Perry (Kim), Bart (Jennifer) and sister, Pam (Tom); nephews: Josh(Tory), Jay (Callie), Jacob (Alex), Brenden and Grysen; nieces: Amber(Dave), Abigail (Rob), Sarah, Brooke, Brittany (Ian), Megan (Marc) and Makenna (Kaleb). He is also survived by step-children: Bill (Kim), Chad(Elizabeth) and Kim; step-grandchildren: Aviana, Bridger, Race, Hunter, Cody, Jessie and Amos and many honorary family members as well as many cousins and great friends. Thank you Rich Quilici for always being there as a long time friend and business partner to Pete.

Pete requested no services but there will be a celebration of his life in late spring after the calves are branded and before it’s time to start haying! We will put a notice in the paper and on social media.

If you would like to send a donation in Pete’s memory you could do so to: The Elko County Fair Stock Horse Contest, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Lamoille Fire Station, Lamoille Ranchers Center, Lamoille Conservation District or a charity of your choice.