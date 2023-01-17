June 22, 1932—December 14, 2022

Peter J. Goeser died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1932 in Devils Lake, North Dakota to John and Anna Goeser.

In 1985 Peter moved to Elko, NV were he began serving the community as a counselor and social worker. Peter was a Mission Pilot for the Elko Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Peter retired from the State of Nevada having worked in the Division of Child and Family Services. He enjoyed traveling spending time with his family skiing and flying.

Peter is survived by his wife, Nancy; his stepson, Daren Martin Jovan and their three children: Alyson Mason and Dominic. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene Goeser; sister, Diane Jundt and sister in law, Iona Goeser and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Church in Carlin, NV at 2pm. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church Carlin, NV or Elko Squadron Civil Air Patrol.