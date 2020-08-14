Phillip Herson Chacon

June 13, 1953 – August 10, 2020
Phillip passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 67. Phillip was born to Joe and Eliria Chacon in Rodarte, NM on June 13, 1953. He was raised in Penasco, New Mexico where he graduated high school. After high school Phillip entered the Marines and served in the Vietnam War. On June 14, 1974 Phillip married Viola Chacon and moved to Leadville, CO. In 1987 the family moved to Elko where Phillip worked as a mechanic for the next 30 years. Phillip loved the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.
Phillip is preceded in death by his first wife, Viola; his parents and five siblings. Phillip is survived by his second wife, Maria; two sons, Patrick (Christina) and Vicent (Alice); daughter, Andrea; ten grandchildren; Mathew, Makayla, Mason, Maxton, Macie, Noah, Hyde, Kaylee, Dylan, and Ashlynn; six sisters; Barbara, Mary Sue, Florence, Lanny, Judy and Eloisa and one brother, Jerry.
A Mass to celebrate Phillip’s life will be held Tuesday, August 18 at 10:00am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
