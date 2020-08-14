Phillip Herson Chacon

Phillip passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 67. Phillip was born to Joe and Eliria Chacon in Rodarte, NM on June 13, 1953. He was raised in Penasco, New Mexico where he graduated high school. After high school Phillip entered the Marines and served in the Vietnam War. On June 14, 1974 Phillip married Viola Chacon and moved to Leadville, CO. In 1987 the family moved to Elko where Phillip worked as a mechanic for the next 30 years. Phillip loved the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.