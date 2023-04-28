March 16, 1942—March 29, 2023

SPARKS—Phillip “Phil” W. Rather was born on March 16, 1942, in Reno, Nevada to Rollie and Phyllis Rather and passed away on March 29, 2023 in Sparks, Nevada at home with his beloved wife, Patricia at his side.

Phil was both a rough, tough outdoorsman and a very loving, caring family man. He was a generous, well-mannered, polite and honest gentleman with too many friends to count. Phil was extremely proud of earning the honor of being an Eagle Scout and was very active in helping the Scouts in Elko with winter camping and many important activities.

Phil was an accomplished surveyor and highway engineer for the Nevada Department of Transportation, eventually assuming the role of District 3 Resident Engineer. Patricia and Phil both worked at NDOT in Elko, fell in love and married. He was always excited to go fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. Phil was meticulous, organized and detail oriented beyond belief. He enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren and loved helping with remodeling, construction projects or yard work. There was nothing he disliked more than sitting still and doing nothing.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sister, Elizabeth; son, Kyle (Kimberlee) Rather and grandchildren: Kylee and Kenneth; daughter, Michelle (Brad) Rathbun and grandchildren: Michaela, Jacqueline, Catherine and Jacob; daughter-in-law, Jenifer (son Kenneth, deceased) Rather and grandchildren: Steven Rather, Michelle (Anthony) Rafaelli, and Samantha Hansen; and many great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Phil’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter in Phil’s name.