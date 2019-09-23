Phyllis Ann Hetland

April 17, 1941 – September 17, 2019
Phyllis was born to Jacob and Laura Ehni in Bowdon, North Dakota. Her family moved to Anaconda, MT when she was in high school. She graduated from Anaconda High School in 1959. On April 25, 1960, Phyllis married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Evert Hetland. Together, they were a couple that everyone admired. They were married for 55 years, when Evert passed way in August, 2015. They raised 5 beautiful children that they loved dearly. They had 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Phyllis was a wonderful person, she had a wonderful heart and smile that lit up a room. Everyone that met her loved her instantly. Her children’s friends called her mom and other people’s children called her grandma. In 1988, Phyllis and her husband moved to Spring Creek, NV where she resided until her passing. Phyllis will be missed by everyone that loved her, but especially by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Evert Hetland; her parents, Jacob and Laura Ehni; son-in-law, Jorgen (Anna) Hetland, brother, Richard Ehni; sister, Orlean Richard, sister-in-law, Eleanor Saunders; and grandson, Josh Murphy. She is survived by her daughter, Tamera (John) Lawson, Pleasant Valley, NV; sons, Ron (Brenda) Hetland, Whitehall. MT; Mark (Jessica) Hetland, Elko, NV; Todd (Jodi) Hetland, Spring Creek, NV; daughter, Kimberly (Chris) Hetland-Raymond, Spring Creek, NV; sisters, Gailya Ludviksen, Connie Keller, Vi Jobb all from OR; grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Phyllis is now eternally reunited with the love of her life, Evert, and they will dance again.
