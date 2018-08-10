Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Pierce (Pete) Peterson

Pierce was born in 1949 in Lehi, Utah. He passed away suddenly on August 8, 2018. He lived a full life and viewed everyone as a friend. He went to be with the Lord with joy. He is survived by his wife Ruth, and children Stephanie Peterson, daughter, Michelle Worthen (Travis), daughter, Kendall Stagg, son, Lacy Barba (Eddie), daughter, and Jennifer Winslow-Wild (Brandon), daughter, and grandsons. Services will be at Wing Mortuary in Lehi, Utah on Monday August 13, 2018. Viewing will begin at 11:00 am with services at 12:00 pm. Per his request, the dress code will be whatever you would wear if you were going to breakfast or lunch with him. No black dresses or suits unless that is what you want to wear. Colors are encouraged.

Celebrate
the life of: Pierce Peterson
