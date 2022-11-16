December 3, 1930—November 4, 2022

ELKO—Rachel D. Rockwood was born December 3, 1930 in Ventura, California she was the middle child of eleven. She lived in Los Angeles and Whittier, CA and she graduated from Whittier High School in 1948. She worked as an escrow secretary and various office jobs until 1957. She married Joseph Burbank Rockwood in 1951 their first child was Jonathan Mark Rockwood born in 1957 and the second child, Martin Joseph Rockwood was born in 1959.

Rachel was a housewife from 1957 to 1976 then was divorced, she worked at various office jobs until 1987 when she earned retirement income by flipping homes until 2004. She moved to Elko, Nevada in August 2004. Rachel loved to travel, garden in her yard, do crossword puzzles and read, especially the Bible. She attended the Church of the Nazarene in Elko. Rachel was a guiding light to a lot of people and showed nothing but kindness and love.

Rachel is survived by one sister, Bernice Lorch of Desert Hot Springs, CA; her son, Jon Rockwood of Spring Creek, NV; her grandson, Matthew Rockwood of Wausau WI; her granddaughter, Deidre Rockwood of Spring Creek, NV; and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.