Rachel Elizabeth Gaines

Former long-time Elko resident, Rachel Gaines, passed suddenly at the age of 37 on October 31, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia. She leaves behind a loving family including her two young children, Grace and Charlie, parents, Chuck and Pam Gaines, sister Heather Mentaberry, and brother, Robert Gaines. Her full obituary can be viewed at www.demossdurdan.com