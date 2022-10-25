January 22, 1984—October 19, 2022

ELKO—Rachel Nicole Williams passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1984 to Lori Ann Maslowski and Ronald Lee Williams, Sr. in Elko, NV. She was the second eldest of five children. She spent her childhood between Elko, NV and Toms River, NJ. She later moved to New Jersey where she raised her son, Andrew Jeremy Ferrentino.

She loved being a mother, and enjoyed reading, painting, doing nails, and going to church. She enjoyed helping and providing a service to others, regardless of the situation. She was a free spirit who was loving and caring to all. She had a contagious smile and laugh that easily picked you up when you needed it most. She opened her heart to everyone she knew and believed the best in them. She will be missed tremendously.

Rachel is survived by her son, Andrew Jeremey Ferrentino; her mother, Lori Maslowski; her father, Ronald Williams, Sr.; four siblings: Ronald Williams, Jr., Ryan Gonzalez, Echo Pierce, Chelsea Pierce; and many nieces and nephews.

Rachel is preceded in death by her grandparents: Julie Schwin, George Schwin, Elizabeth Williams, and Jonathan Williams II; her cousin, Cameron Colt Wilkie and her dog, Brody.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for Rachel will be announced at a later time. Please check Facebook Echo Pierce for service date.