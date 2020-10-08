May 31, 1931 – September 24, 2020

Ralph John Meierhoff, 89, earned his wings on Wednesday, September 24, 2020.

Ralph was born May 31, 1931 in Scranton, Kansas to Evelyn and John Meierhoff. The family of nine moved to the Twin Falls, ID area when he was three. They eventually made their home in Buhl, Idaho. He attended Buhl High School and graduated in 1949. He was active in the FFA and the De-Mo Lay.

He married Rose Marie Essex from Nyssa, OR in 1950 and they had five children together. They later divorced in 1963.

Ralph began his career with the Southern Pacific Railroad in August of 1955 and retired in December 1993. Ralph married Anna Claudine Troupe in November 1965, and they had three children together.

He was a great family man, friend to many, and quite the jokester. He was a member of Eastern Star, a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was a jack-of-all-trades; carpenter, butcher, rancher; and he loved gardening. He also loved traveling and sightseeing. He was fortunate to have traveled before losing his eyesight to Macular Degeneration. In his many miles traveled he always ran into someone he knew.