Ralph W Oliver, JR.

Born October 14, 1925 in Promontory Point, UT to Maida Oliver. Died February 5, 2020. Junior moved to Montello, NV with his mother and brother, Willard (Bill), in 1930. He served in the US Navy during WWII from 1941-1944. Junior met and married Donna Marie Lerner on January 1, 1949. They had 4 children: Laurel, Jacque, Ralph (Cathi), and Kenneth (Lee).