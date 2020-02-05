Ralph W Oliver, JR.
Ralph W Oliver, JR.

*2wCAPFb*Ralph W. Oliver, Jr.

October 14, 1925 – February 5, 2020

Born October 14, 1925 in Promontory Point, UT to Maida Oliver. Died February 5, 2020. Junior moved to Montello, NV with his mother and brother, Willard (Bill), in 1930. He served in the US Navy during WWII from 1941-1944. Junior met and married Donna Marie Lerner on January 1, 1949. They had 4 children: Laurel, Jacque, Ralph (Cathi), and Kenneth (Lee).

Junior is survived by his children and their spouses; 4 grandchildren: Stephen, Jeff, Richard and Staci; 4 great-grandchildren: Thomas and Kyle Oliver, Alexys Santisteven, Thomas Kelly and 1 great-great grandchild: Aubrey Rose Oliver.

Graveside services will be held at 10am on Friday, February 7, at Elko City Cemetery.

