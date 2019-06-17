*2wCAPFb*Randy Lane Etcheverry
June 4, 1972 – June 4, 2019
Randy Lane Etcheverry, son, brother, uncle, and friend died on June 4, 2019 in Battle Mountain, Nevada. He joins his mother, Chris Jorgenson and grandmother, Bobbie Gibbs. Randy was born in Reno, NV on June 4, 1972 to John and Christina Etcheverry. He was joined by his brother Larry 18 months later and the two created a lifelong brotherly bond. Randy, along with his family, moved often, living in many states before settling back in Elko, NV. After high school Randy moved down the road to Battle Mountain where he remained for 30 years. He fell in love with horses at an early age through family and living at race tracks. He was an astounding horseman in every sense of the word, his ease and control kept many in awe. It was beauty and an art. The most common place to find him was working outdoors in his lace up boots, wranglers, and sunglasses, always with his Copenhagen smile. Randy was a kid at heart and brought that out in those around him. He is survived by his father John (Susan) Etcheverry and step-father, Larry (Cindy) Jorgensen; brothers and sisters; Joe Etcheverry, John (Heather) Etcheverry, Annie (Tom) Thomas, Larry (Brandy) Etcheverry, Jacques (Darcy) Etcheverry, Ed Gaylor, John (Kristina) Gaylor, Jacque (Jason) Hite, Stephanie (Dustin) Jorgensen, and Justin Etcheverry.
We will be gathering for a Celebration of Life to honor Randy on June 29, 2019, at the Event Center at the Elko Fairgrounds from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. As we are all deeply saddened by the loss of Randy, we invite anyone who was touched by him throughout their lives to join us on that day to honor him.
