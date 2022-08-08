Ray Wendell Reynolds

October 22, 1934—August 5, 2022

ELKO—The universe gained another brilliant star on August 5, 2022 when Ray Reynolds passed peacefully with his long time companion Glenna Richey by his side.

Ray was born October 22, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Wendell and Ruth Reynolds. As a Chevron Oil executive, his father was on the move often for his job and Ray spent his childhood and adolescence growing up in several cities including Ogden, Cedar City, Salt Lake City and his favorite Rio Tinto, Nevada where he would go fishing every weekend with his Dad. He attended College at the University of Utah, majoring in Biology. Following in his father’s footsteps he went to work for Chevron owning and operating a successful small business Ray’s Chevron and Food Mart, in Elko, Nevada. He was a skilled and savvy businessman as well as an extremely hard worker. In almost every year that he had his business he won Chevron’s top awards for sales and customer service. He started his family in 1956 in Elko, then moved to Ely and finally back to Elko in 1968, spending winters in his parents retirement home in Sun City, Arizona, after selling his business in 1998.

Ray had a sharp intellect, and innate curiosity. He was an excellent chess player, built stereo systems from “Heath kits”, was a numismatist, poker player, star gazer. He loved the outdoors, bottle hunted collecting antique bottles from Nevada’s ghost towns, golfed, and fished. With his Elko pals he enjoyed fishing trips to Oregon and Lake Powel, and bird hunting trips to Idaho bringing along his trusty hunting dog. Eventually moving on to miniature golf in Sun City, and computer games.

His rugged “western” persona masked the exceptionally kind and generous man that he was. His guidance, mentoring, compassion and devotion was bestowed not just on his own daughters, but on his spouses children, grandchildren and his employees. He was quick to laugh, told great jokes, and was never shy about expressing his opinions. He was an anchor for everyone who knew him.

Ray was dearly loved and admired by so many. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Jan Reynolds and David Richmond (Boston), Julie Reynolds and Tom Klem (Tucson); his wife, Glenna Richey, her daughter, Becca; grandchildren: Damian and his children: Easton and Alivia, Phillip, Taya, Christa, and Caitlin. Also the children of his departed wife, Shari: Jon , Julie and Suzy and their children; his ex- wife, Anne Sweeney Reynolds (Salt Lake City); his cousin, Bob Wilson (Ogden, Utah); and his beloved dog, Troubles. He is preceded in death by Shari (1995) his beloved step-daughter, Ginny (2017), his parents: Wendell Menzio (1989) Ruth Browning Reynolds (1993) , his beloved Aunt Florence Doone Wilson (2012).

Many thanks to Dr. Hogle and his nurse Tammy.

At Ray’s request there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers suggested donations are St. Jude’s Hospital or NASA or other donation of your choice.