Raymond Eugene Paoli

March 1, 1933 – November 12, 2020
Devoted husband of Kay for more than 63 years; Cherished father of Lora (Russ) Minter, Mark (Margaret) Paoli, Linda (Greg) Williams, Cheryl Paoli (Stan), and Annette Paoli (Scott); Beloved grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of three; Treasured brother of Joann Kern, Louise Aguirre (Frank) and Ralph Paoli (Judy); Precious son of Gus and Lena; Steadfast and reliable friend, godfather, and mentor to many.
Ray will be remembered for: his unconditional love of family and friends; his passion for fishing and camping; his enjoyment of cooking and sharing meals with others; his dedication to many causes including Humboldt Highroads and the Shovel Brigade; his commitment to Elko and Nevada; his sense of adventure; his readiness to lend a hand and convey his knowledge; and, for creating and sharing good times with everyone who crossed his path.
There is an empty seat at our pinochle game, a left-handed fishing reel without an owner, a secluded place in the mountains without a visitor, a secret ingredient missing in the spaghetti sauce, a broken appliance without a fix, and an everlasting empty space in our hearts. Rest in peace Ray. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.
A celebration of Ray’s life is planned for next summer or whenever the world is a safer place. Those wishing to offer condolences can visit the Tribute Wall at www.burnsfuneralhomenv.com. For those wishing to make a donation in Ray’s name, the family suggests giving to the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
