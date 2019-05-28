March 30, 1935—May 24, 2019
Raymond L. Smith passed into eternity on May 24, 2019 at the Battle Mountain Long Term Care Facility with his family at his side.
Smitty was born in Douglas, Kansas on March 30, 1935 to George and Stella Smith. Born one of twelve children, of which ten preceded him in death. He is survived by sister, Joyce Blick of Hutchinson, Kansas.
From the age of 13 he spent his life in Nevada working in the mining industry. Smitty loved to hunt and fish and you could find him most weekends out in the hills. He loved to dance, if he heard music he and Dorothea would be found on the dance floor. An avid gardener, he was always working in his yard or out taking his beloved bird dogs for their daily walk. A man of few words, Smitty was always available to help anyone who needed it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, ten siblings, and great grandson Tyson Edgar. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Dorothea, three children; Joy Sweeney (Gary); Jerry Smith (Jane) and Michael Smith (Laura) as well as, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Battle Mountain Civic Center, Friday, May 31 at 1:00 p.m., with a reception to follow.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Wilcourt and all the staff at the Battle Mountain Long Term Care Facility who have shown such love and compassion through this difficult journey. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Battle Mountain Long Term Care Facility.
