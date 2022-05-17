December 12, 1963—May 10, 2022

Reed Leavitt passed away suddenly on May 10, 2022. Reed was born December 12, 1963 in Blackfoot Idaho to Boyd J. Leavitt and Margery Swainston Leavitt.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Brett and Richard Leavitt and his parents, Boyd J. and Margery Leavitt.

Reed is survived by his husband, Geoffrey Evertsen; children: Barak Evertsen and Dr. Libby, AuD. (Brian) Mehle; sister, Penny (Brent) Stenersen; and brother, Layne Leavitt.

Reed and Geoffrey began their relationship in 1995 and have shared 28 years together. They were married October 18, 2014. Reed looked forward to celebrating their anniversary every year.

Reed loved children. He “mothered” Libby and Barak their early childhood and throughout their lives. He was so proud of Libby when she received her doctorate in audiology. He would often talk of how proud he was of Barak.

He was the keeper of the house and did everything his way, as this was the only acceptable way and if the chore you preformed didn’t meet his standard he would tell you straight out and then he would do it the “right way.” Geoffrey said he never had to lift a finger around the house in 28 years as he couldn’t do anything right!

He loved to redecorate their home and always seemed to have an improvement project underway.

Reed loved animals and especially his dogs. His dogs are also mourning his passing. They are still faithfully waiting for him to return home.

Reed was a talented pianist and organist. He would talk once in awhile about receiving musical training in Salt Lake City Ut. He was so happy show off his new piano which Geoffrey gave him for Christmas this last December.

Reed’s greatest passion aside from family was his work as a CNA. He took great pride in providing excellent personalized care to all of his patients. His patients loved him and many still consider him a friend or they have included him in their family circle. Reed drove to see patients all over northern Nevada, including West Wendover, Montello, Wells, Clover Valley, Star Valley, River Ranch, Elburz, Ryndon, Osino, Elko, Spring Creek, Lamoille, South Fork, Lee, Carlin, Crescent Valley, Battle Mountain, Winnemucca and even Ely. He always was willing to go were ever he was asked to go. He loved to train other CNAs and expected they would follow his example. He always made sure his patients were well groomed and their needs were met during his visit. Although sometimes he had to do some creative coaxing so could to get the job done! He would even play songs for them on their pianos to help win them over.

He was able provide compassionate personal care to his patients til his last day here on earth.

Reed was a beloved employee of Genesis Home Health and Hospice. He was the second CNA hired by the company and has continuously served there for over 14 years. He will be remembered for his loyalty, going the extra mile, mischievous tricks, his infectious laugh, his phone’s annoying ring tone and the love and compassion he freely gave to his coworkers and patients.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Horizon Hospice. A memorial service will be held in Reed’s honor at Burns Funeral Home in Elko Nevada on May 20, 2022 at 1 pm. Family and friends are invited to attend and share your favorite Reed story. Luncheon directly after, place to be announced.