Rhonda Kay Broadway

May 29, 1952—February 1, 2023

Rhonda Kay Broadway was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She left this world suddenly on February 1, 2023.

She was born to Ralph and Vada Minter on May 29, 1952 in Ballinger, Texas. The family moved to Battle Mountain, NV in 1964 where she attended school. Rhonda married Thomas Harvey Broadway, Jr. on July 3, 1971. Together they raised two boys: Wesley and Waylen. She was a stay at home mom who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with her family.

Thomas and Rhonda divorced in July of 1991, where as Rhonda moved to Texas soon after. While there, she studied cosmetology. She returned to Nevada in 1993 where she worked several years as a hairdresser. Rhonda lived many places, but always called Battle Mountain home. Rhonda loved to crochet, macrame and read romance novels. She loved every minute spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her brother, Randy Minter (Ann); sister, Marilyn McMinn; she was proud mother of Wesley and Waylen Broadway (Christy); loved by grandchildren: Tyler Berlin, Coleton Berlin, and Morgan Broadway (Emily) as well as many nieces, nephews and three great-grandchildren.

Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Vada and niece, Dana Mc Minn.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 18. 2023 at the Fellowship Baptist Church on 1020 Chukar Lane, Battle Mountain, NV. There will be a potluck lunch to follow.