Rhonda Kay Broadway
May 29, 1952—February 1, 2023
Rhonda Kay Broadway was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She left this world suddenly on February 1, 2023.
She was born to Ralph and Vada Minter on May 29, 1952 in Ballinger, Texas. The family moved to Battle Mountain, NV in 1964 where she attended school. Rhonda married Thomas Harvey Broadway, Jr. on July 3, 1971. Together they raised two boys: Wesley and Waylen. She was a stay at home mom who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with her family.
Thomas and Rhonda divorced in July of 1991, where as Rhonda moved to Texas soon after. While there, she studied cosmetology. She returned to Nevada in 1993 where she worked several years as a hairdresser. Rhonda lived many places, but always called Battle Mountain home. Rhonda loved to crochet, macrame and read romance novels. She loved every minute spent with family and friends.
She is survived by her brother, Randy Minter (Ann); sister, Marilyn McMinn; she was proud mother of Wesley and Waylen Broadway (Christy); loved by grandchildren: Tyler Berlin, Coleton Berlin, and Morgan Broadway (Emily) as well as many nieces, nephews and three great-grandchildren.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Vada and niece, Dana Mc Minn.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 18. 2023 at the Fellowship Baptist Church on 1020 Chukar Lane, Battle Mountain, NV. There will be a potluck lunch to follow.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.