April 5, 1941—December 4, 2018
RADM Richard A. Wilson, USN (ret.)
Rich passed away peacefully at Scripps Memorial Hospital, La Jolla, due to complications from a recent fall.
Rich was born in San Francisco, CA, to William A. Wilson and Myrlin R. Wilson, both of Nevada. Shortly after his birth, Rich moved with his parents and older brother, Chris, to Ogden, Utah, later moving to Elko, NV, where he graduated from high school in June of 1959. Shortly after, he entered the United States Naval Academy. He was a proud graduate of the Class of 1963. Upon graduation from the academy, Rich entered flight training in Pensacola, FL, earning his wings of gold in October of 1963. Rich went on to serve his country for 34 years, retiring on June 5, 1997. During his 34 years of service, Rich accumulated more than 4000 flight hours and 1,027 arrested, carrier landings. He flew more than 300 combat missions during the Viet Nam War. He commanded VF-154, Carrier Air Wing 14, USS Camden, USS Midway, and Carrier Battle Group 7. Upon retirement from the Navy, Rich and his wife returned to their home in Del Mar, CA.
Rich is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Betty Ray, and two sons, Scott of Earlysville, VA, and David of Pleasant Hill, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Parkinson’s Disease or Macular Degeneration research. Respecting Rich’s wish, there will be no service. With his passing, the world has lost the ultimate officer and gentleman. He was dearly loved and highly respected, and will be sorely missed.
