Richard Carl Francis

He is survived by his children: Amber Taylor (Rick), Shyra Smith (Ray) and Torin Francis (Sarah) as well as nine grandchildren; one niece; two nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Francis and Jean Wills; sister, Brenda Dorian and son, Jory Francis.

Richard was born in Ogden, Utah. However, he lived most of his life in Battle Mountain and Spring Creek, Nevada. He graduated high school as a star athlete from Battle Mountain High School in 1969. During his youth he enjoyed playing baseball, football and basketball. His career consisted of many jobs within the mining industry, and he retired from Newmont Mining Corporation in 2013. Richard enjoyed many things in life including, caring for his house plants, landscaping, water skiing, fishing, classic cars, watching his grandkids sporting events, spending time with family and friends and most of all listening to music. Richard was loved by many, and his gentle, kind soul will be dearly missed.