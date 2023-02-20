October 28, 1938—December 1, 2022

Richard Glade Oberhansli was born October 28, 1938 in Saint Anthony, ID to Glen and Katherine Oberhansli. A proud, hard-working farming family, he was the youngest of four boys.

In 1960, he married the love of his life, Margo, and they were blessed with three daughters: Kara, Tesha, and Kyla.

Glade received his bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Idaho and a master’s in education at the College of Idaho. What followed was a distinguished career that spanned nearly four decades and included positions as a history teacher and drivers ed instructor at Rigby Jr. High School, civics teacher and varsity baseball coach at Vallivue High School, principal at Soda Springs High School, and principal at Elko Jr. High School.

In 1998, Margo and he moved to Camano Island, WA to be closer to family and spend their days walking Cama Beach and caring for their Amazon parrot, Sassy.

Glade was a life-long baseball lover, and despite being a Yankees fan, could be found every season along the third base line, attending Mariner’s games with family. He also loved gardening, where he was especially intuitive with high-maintenance roses—cultivating stunning blooms year after year, as well as fishing, for which he loved to go to Alaska. Upon returning, he would remark that he’d left half his heart there.

An incredible husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Glade’s absence has been deeply felt, and while he will be greatly missed, he will always be remembered for his mischievous sense of humor, boundless work ethic, and unwavering love for his family.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.