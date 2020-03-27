Richard Lawrence Jennings

He grew up with 3 brothers who he remained close to his whole life. Dick, as he was known to his friends, joined the Army in 1954 to take advantage of the GI Bill. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, 325th Infantry Reg and Heavy Weapons Company until he was honorably discharged in 1957.

He held down many jobs; farm hand, forestry aide, swimming pool manager and a bread route salesman. But the most rewarding job was when he was a school counselor / teacher and principal. He worked for the Elko County School District for 22 years until he retired. Dick also taught and counseled students for 3 years in Jerome, Idaho. In 1998 he bought a house in the Emmett Valley and was the rural principal for the Emmett School District working out of the Brick Elementary School. This is where he met his wife, Donna, who was a substitute Teacher at Sweet School. They were married on June 12, 1999 in Dry Buck. They enjoyed golfing together and many trips into the back country of Idaho in their Cessna 180. Besides golfing and flying, Dick was passionate about running. He ran between 30 and 40 marathons. After having his knees replaced, he remained active by walking with his dogs on the canal bank and the cycle park.