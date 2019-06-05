{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Matthew McAnany

One year ago today we lost the center of our family. Husband Father Grandfather Friend. Our lives are better for having this wonderful man a part of us, we miss you love you and are trying to live each and everyday as you would want us to.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard Matthew McAnany
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments