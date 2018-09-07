Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Richard S Dame

November 24, 1968 – September 5, 2018

Rick, age 49, born November 24, 1968, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2018. Rick was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. Rick loved riding his Harley alongside his wife of five years, Yvette Dame. Rick was employed at Barrick Goldstrike for the last eleven years as an underground miner. Some of Rick’s favorite hobbies included baseball, the San Francisco Giants, his Harley Davidson, long bike rides, attending bike rallies and spending time his family and friends.



Rick was preceded in death by his father, Gardner Dame; mother, Ramona Dame; brothers, Raymond Fielder and Ronald Fielder; and sister, Ronda Dame. He is survived by his wife, Yvette Dame; daughters, Rachael (Andrew) Burdine; Katelyn Dame-Jeremy; step-daughter, Corina Lopez; step-son, Leonard Fernandez and two grandsons, Isaac and Jayln.

A viewing will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a celebration of life on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Leonard Herrera softball field in Elko, Nevada.

