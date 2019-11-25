Richard W. (Dick) Colon

Richard was born October 26, 1924 in the oil fields of central California in the town of Coalinga. His father, Walter Colon, was a tool pusher for Standard Oil of California and his mother, Edith Rossetti Colon, a former schoolteacher. He attended the University of Nevada and, after one year at school, he enlisted in the Naval Air Corps as a naval aviation cadet; at the end of WWII he was discharged from the Navy as a Lieutenant JG. Returning to Reno, he graduated from the University of Nevada with a degree in Business Administration in 1949. Before graduation he met the love of his life, the former LaVonne Hall of Sparks, NV. After a whirlwind courtship they were married by a Justice of the Peace in Gardnerville, NV. He went to work for the investment firm of Wilson Johnson & Higgins and was quite successful. But, having stayed in the Naval Reserve, he was called back to the Korean War and spent one year in Korea and another in San Diego. He retired from the Navy as a full Lieutenant. Upon returning to Reno he, along with 12 others, put the first TV station on the air with the call letters KZTV in 1953. Don Reynolds, who owned the TV station, bought the KOLO radio station and the call letters of the TV station were changed to KOLO. He sent Dick over to be Vice President and General Manager of the radio station and Sales Manager of the television station. In 1958 he returned to the investment field, working for Dean Witter (now Morgan Stanley), where he remained for 35 years until his retirement. He leaves his one true love, his wife of 72 years, LaVonne Colon, along with their three children, Dr. Robert Colon (Patricia) of Elko, Gary Colon (Susy) and Christine Hansen (Doug). Six grandchildren: Erik Hansen (Angela), Jeff Colon (Judy), Shawna Korgan (Grant), Sarah Judd (Bryce), Scott Colon (Esther) and Patrick Colon, as well as 10 great-grandchildren: Kurt, Abigail & Ashlyn Hansen; Maxwell & Emma Colon; Walker, Caroline & Barrett Judd; and Lucy & Sage Colon. Dick took the entire family on five different cruises which he felt was special and great in that it helped bring the family together, creating memories that would last a lifetime. “This happy and successful life would not have been possible without my most wonderful wife, LaVonne” were words often spoken by Dick. At his request there will be no services and, instead of flowers, a donation to the Nevada Humane Society would be appreciated.