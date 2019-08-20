Rick Purcell

Rick passed away in May, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife and love of his life Diane, as well as, 5 sons; brother, Ronnie; sister, Donna and multiple grand and great grandchildren.
Rick was a generous man above all else. Very loving and caring to all who crossed his path. His humor was unforgettable and could bring a smile to any one’s face. He will be missed by many.
Memorial services will be at GBC, Leonard Center, Cafeteria area. August 25, 2:00pm—5:00pm. For more information please call 775-397-2734.
