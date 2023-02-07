October 16, 1959—February 2, 2023

Ricky J. Preston, 63 of Elko, NV passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023 after a difficult and courageous battle with cancer.

Rick was born on October 16, 1959 to Charles (Chuck) and Joan Preston in Idaho Falls, ID.

Rick was a hard worker and held many jobs in his younger years. He worked hard logging and working in the potato fields as well as trucking. In 1976, Rick met Wendie Harman and fell in love almost instantly. They married in 1978 and had two children, Ricky and Kelsi. Rick and family moved to Elko, NV in 1989 and he worked for Yesco and Todd McClaskey building a hotel in Bishop California before settling on a long career in mining where he met many many wonderful lifelong friends. Rick and Wendie were married until her passing in February 2014. In 2015 he met and fell in love with Denise Goff. They married in February of 2016 and had many great years until his passing.

Rick was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and friends. His family and friends meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. Rick was an avid outdoorsman, that loved 4wheeling, fishing, gardening, and anything gun or knife related but his biggest impact was in the community with the friends he met along the way. He was loved and known by everyone he met. He never met a stranger, always had time for everyone, and never failed to shake hands and make people feel special. Rick was also a passionate craftsman who could be found in his shop reloading during his time off. Anyone who knew Rick knew that he was a loving father, spouse and friend.

Rick was predeceased by his first wife Wendie; his grandparents: Walter Preston, Constance Ida Wingad Preston, Myrtle Mae Olsen Fonnesbeck Clark and Reed L. Fonnesbeck. He is survived by his wife, Denise; children: Ricky and Kelsi Preston; grandchildren: Shaylynn and Hayley Preston; parents: Chuck and Joan Preston; brothers: Gary (ChaRee) Preston, Greg, and Randy Preston, and many many friends, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Tunnel 2 Towers at tunnel2 towers.com. Please join the family in a celebration of life to be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Spring Creek Golf Course, 401 Fairway Blvd., Spring Creek, NV.