On the morning of July 8, 2019 Ricky Stephen Woods, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 68, in Fernley Nevada. Rick was born to Robert and Nola Woods on December 19, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in Carlin and graduated from Carlin Combined School. He became the fourth generation to work for the railroad. Rick was married for 44 years to Donna McCoy they raised two children in Elko Nevada, Clifford and Sarah. Rick was a avid golfer and enjoyed playing in golf tournaments. He loved to fish, ride his motorcycle and travel in the motorhome. One of his favorite places to be was the Oregon coast. He enjoyed collecting antiques and classic cars. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Robert and his mother Nola. He survived by his loving wife of 44 years Donna Woods, two children, Cliff Woods (Kirsten) and Sarah Wagoner (Ryan) and grandchild Mason Wagoner. His sister Jody Nelson (Gerald) and several cousins, nephews and a niece. A celebration of life will take place on the anniversary of his death in Brookings Oregon. He will truly be missed.