Rigoberto Salazar

June 7, 1945 – July 13, 2019

Rigoberto (Rigo) Salazar passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1945 in Teul, Zacatecas Mexico to Jose Salazar and Julia Luna. He moved to Elko in 1972 and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years before retiring in 2009.

He met Linda Pete in 1974 and they were married in 1976. Together they had a total of 5 children: Miriam, Rigoberto Jr, Rocky, Anna and Harvey. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and tending to his garden. He loved spending time with his grandkids.

Rigoberto is preceded in death by his daughter, Miriam Johnny; both of his parents; brother, Manuel Salazar and sister, Marcelina Salazar. He is survived by his wife, Linda Salazar; children Rigoberto Salazar Jr., Rocky Salazar, Anna (Lolo) Nunez, Harvey (Sylvia) Marin; 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brothers Ramiro and Jose Salazar; sisters Carmen, Aurora, and Concha Salazar and numerous nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Burns Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow the service.

Rigoberto Salazar
