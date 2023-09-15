August 16, 1930—August 4, 2023

SPARKS—Rita Elizabeth Phelps (nee Zunino) of Sparks, Nevada died peacefully on August 4, 2023 at the age of 92, surrounded by her family. Rita was born in Palisade, Nevada on August 16, 1930 to Antoinette and Sam Zunino, but grew up in Elko, Nevada. She and her husband, George Phelps, were married on December 27, 1950. They had three children. Rita was very involved in Girl Scouts growing up and later as a Girl Scout leader for her daughter.

The family moved to Sparks in 1964 where Rita volunteered with St. Mary’s Hospital Guild, Make-A-Wish and the Sparks Museum. She also volunteered at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church as a choir member and on the building committee. Rita was in a Bunco group for 50 years.

Her favorite hobbies were working in her lovely flower gardens, creating numerous stained-glass projects and watching the birds in her backyard. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and camping and explored every region of Nevada and visited all 50 states. They were married for 63 years.

Rita’s most notable legacy was the strength, generosity and kindness that she extended towards others. She was always ready to help someone in need—with money, food or a safe, loving place to stay. Rita loved to cook and enjoyed baking, especially at Christmas time when she and her nieces baked hundreds of cookies for neighbors and friends.

Rita is predeceased by her husband George Phelps and her siblings Ben Zunino, Angelina Avery, Mary Young, Violet Wise, John Zunino, James Zunino, Stanley Zunino, Katherine Taelour and Ruby Moore. She is survived by her daughter Gina Phelps and grandson Jesse; son Tony Phelps (wife Christina) and granddaughter Tianan; and son Alex Phelps. Rita is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Nancy Zunino, Judy Zamboni and Terry Felch.

A memorial mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 2900 N. McCarran Boulevard, Sparks, Nevada on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Rancho San Rafael Ranch House. Donations in Rita’s memory can be made in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society, Make-A-Wish or a charity of one’s choice.