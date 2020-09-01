× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 9, 1943 – April 23, 2020

Rita Gay Senn went home to Jesus on April 23, 2020, after a short battle with cancer and a longer one with Alzheimer’s. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pastor John J. Senn; her mother, Afton Herbert and her father, LaVonn Martineau. She is survived by: her sons and “daughters-in-love,” John and Heather Senn, Robert and Evelyn Senn, as well as her daughter, Jennifer Willkie, grandchildren, Acacia Senn, Brittany Keller, Alex, Andrew and Zoe Willkie; sister, Karen Nicks and brothers; Earl, Vardey, Lindsey and Troy Cox. She will be missed by many more.

Rita was born in Yakima, WA on September 9, 1943. But, she spent most of her youth between St. George, UT and Las Vegas, NV.

Rita was a talented musician, artist, vocalist and gardener but her life calling was to be a middle and junior high school teacher. (Yes, she was brave.) During the course of her career she worked for the following school districts: Shawnee Mission, KS, North Mason, WA, Central Kitsap, WA, and Elko County, NV, She received many awards for being an exceptional teacher but would be the first to tell you that watching her students grow and excel was what she prized most.