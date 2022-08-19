April 20, 1942—July 20, 2022

Robert “Bob” L. Palmer, 80, passed away peacefully at Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks, Nevada, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Bob was gregarious, affable, and funny. He enjoyed the finer things in life: casting a fishing line into a glimmering stream on a summer morning, stealing cookies when no one was looking, and making mischief with his grandchildren. Bob loved to tell jokes (the cornier the better), enjoyed making friends wherever he went, and delighted in spending time with his family. He could fill a room with his joyful laugh and penchant for fun.

Bob was born in Fairplay, Colorado, to Jeremiah “Jerry” and Pauline Root Palmer. He was raised in Colorado with his two older brothers, Jerry and John. He graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 1960 where he played trombone in the school band, basketball, and football. He then served in the Coast Guard from 1961 to 1965 as an electronic technician. He later enjoyed regaling his family with stories of both his year on the Ulithi Atoll and his time aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Acacia on Lake Michigan. After leaving the Coast Guard, Bob earned his bachelor’s degree in earth science from the University of Northern Colorado in 1969 and later his master’s degree in science education in 1977. He taught junior high math and science for seven years and coached high school football for five years. One of his former students recalled that he “made science come alive with his knowledge and sense of humor,” and that he “went above and beyond to help” his students. He loved his time as a teacher and coach.

After teaching, Bob took a job as a mine maintenance superintendent for a coal mine in Wyoming for ten years before moving to Elko, Nevada, to serve as a maintenance superintendent for a gold mine for nine years. After retiring from mining, Bob returned to his first love of teaching for a year in Wells, Nevada. He then got his dream job as an interpretive Park Ranger at Great Basin National Park, where he led tours through the Lehman Caves, gave park talks to visitors, and hiked with friends, new and old, through the ancient bristlecone pines. Bob also consulted in mining maintenance during this time. After retiring from the park, Bob served on the board of the Great Basin National Park Foundation.

After 30 years in eastern Nevada, Bob and Katy moved to Sparks, Nevada in 2020 to be closer to family. Bob was known for his big smile and giving nature. He enjoyed golf, fishing, snowshoeing, woodworking, and his HAM radio. His call sign was NV7P.

Bob married Kathleen Maguire “Katy” in 1968 in Steamboat Springs, CO. They were married for 54 years, and Katy often said she married her own repairman, as Bob could fix or build anything. Bob and Katy had two wonderful children, James Palmer (Brooke Quintana) and Karen Zavora (Tim). Bob’s favorite role was being Grandpa to Oakley Quintana and Henry and June Zavora.

Bob is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters-in-law Pat and Sharon as well as many nieces and nephews, who he dearly loved. The family will hold a celebration of life in Bob’s honor in June 2023 at Great Basin National Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to GBNP Foundation at Great Basin National Park Foundation, P.O. Box 181, Baker, NV 89311 or greatbasinfoundation.org.