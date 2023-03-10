December 8, 1943—February 25, 2023

Robert (Bob) Russell Bogdon left this world on February 25, 2023 at the age of 79 at home after a long fight with cancer.

Bob was born in Tonopah, NV in 1943 to Gracie and Charles Bogdon. Bob lived in Tonopah until he joined the US Army in 1962 at the age of 19. After the military, Bob met his wife, Phyllis on a trip to Elko and after a short engagement they were married July of 1968.

Bob worked at Warren Motors in Elko as a parts manager. He worked a few other jobs before realizing his true passion was in the automotive industry. He is most recognized and remembered as the parts manager for Car Quest Auto Parts before his retirement in 2012.

He is predeceased in death by his father, Charles; mother, Gracie; and his two older brothers: Charles (Chuck) and Lawrence.

He is survived by Phyllis his wife of 54 years (of Elko, NV); his daughter, Marilyn; son-in-law, Ben; his two grandchildren: Devin and Shannon (of Elko, NV); his older brother, Raymond (of Spring Creek, NV); his sister, Suzie (of Humble, TX), and his little brother, Ron Bogdon (of Spring Creek, NV). As well as many nieces and nephews throughout the U.S.

Services will be held at a later date.