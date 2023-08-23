October 6, 1960—August 11, 2023
Robert entered into eternal rest in the arms of Our Lord. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Doris and Paul Watson; also a sister, Lois Fadick. He was a beloved brother who was survived by Sharon Hamm of Stockton, CA, Rodger Fort of Wendover, NV, Glenda Ellis of Shasta Lake, CA; Paulette Manley of Reno, NV, Janet Hansen of Weaverville, CA. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
