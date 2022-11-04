ST. GEORGE, UT—Robert Donald Morris, Jr. (Don), age 79, beloved husband, brother, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather completed his mission on earth and was called up to join his Heavenly Father’s team. Don passed away in St. George, Utah, surrounded by his wife and family members, after gracefully being released from a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s. Don leaves a definitive legacy of unconditional love, laughter, and joy with the countless friends he embraced throughout his life.
Don was born on October 30, 1943, in Winnemucca, Nevada, to Robert Donald Morris, Sr. and Virginia Nalder. He was raised in Gardnerville and Elko, Nevada, where he learned to love the mountains, nature, and competing in sports. Don was married to his wife and eternal companion, Chris, in the Salt Lake City LDS temple while they were both attending Brigham Young University. He graduated with a degree in Geology and a lifetime love for BYU sports. His new father-in-law introduced him to the game of golf which he was passionate about throughout his life. Don and Chris returned to Nevada, living in Elko, Reno, and Boulder City, to raise their family of six children and pursue a career in geology. In addition to traveling to some of the remote places in the world for work, Don and his father were instrumental in pioneering an area of Nevada that became one of the most productive gold mining areas worldwide, known as the Carlin Trend. Once his children were grown, he moved to Provo and eventually retired to St. George, Utah where he was a regular at the many local golf courses. Don was very active in his LDS faith, serving a mission in Wyoming with his spouse. Don lived a life of service and was always first to volunteer to help those in need. He never let work get in the way of a good time, always prioritizing spending time fishing, golfing, or generally goofing off with his 6 children, 28 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren who lovingly refer to him as “Papa”.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Marie Morris; children: Dawn Marie (Petersen), James Andrew, Anne Marie (Bertschi), Robert Donald III, Joseph Michael and Matthew Lane and siblings: Patricia Bailey Cooper, Sherry Erwin Peck and Jeanie Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Katherine, Butch and Jim Morris.
The family would like to invite all to join them in a celebration of Don’s life.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Treasure Valley Building at 450 West 3650 South Washington, Utah 84780. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to the services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church. A luncheon will be held immediately following services at the same location.
Internment will be held after the luncheon on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Dr., Washington, UT 84780.
Please direct flowers to the chapel at 450 West 3650 South Washington, Utah 84780.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.