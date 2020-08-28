× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 26, 1935 – January 2, 2020

A celebration service for Robert Duane Walker will be held at 1 P.M. on September 16, 2020 at the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery, 2501 North Dixie Highway, Radcliff, KY.

Robert (Bob) Duane Walker, 84, Ave Maria Village, Jamestown ND took his last breath on earth the morning of January 2, 2020. In his own written testimony: “my life truly began at the age of 35, and years later, I find that every day with Jesus is sweeter than the day before.”

His life-purpose was sharing God’s Good News and loving People. He was bold, direct, and blunt. Not a typical preacher. One Sunday, he started the service with, ‘Today, we are going to ‘do’ church. Go home, put your work clothes on, we are going to move the people who live along the Milk River as it is expected to flood today.’ He had a great sense of humor and told many lame jokes. He deeply cared for people.

His free time he enjoyed fishing, camping, riding bicycle, hunting, tinkering on cars and artwork. Every day and for many years, he would sketch animals, buildings, and cartoons on index cards. One can still find them hanging in businesses and restaurants in Montana.