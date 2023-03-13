August 26, 1945—March 7, 2023
RIVERTON—Robert Veach, 77 passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023 after a brief illness. No services are planned. We will set his ashes free at his favorite Wyoming camping spot in July. The many years he worked in Elko for Barrick Goldstrike and Cummins were his most fulfilling jobs. He made so many life-long friends, and had so many unforgettable adventures. He will be greatly missed. wyobob45@gmail.com
